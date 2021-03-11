Rifle’s Zaisberger Receives Elite 90 Award

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University junior Verena Zaisberger earns the sport of rifle’s top academic honor, as she was named the Elite 90 Award winner for NCAA Division I Rifle.



A native of Hohenems, Austria, Zaisberger, a music and french major, shows a 4.0-grade point average (GPA).



“I’m really pleased for Verena to win such a prestigious award,” coach Jon Hammond said. “I am delighted to have another team member win this. It’s a really nice recognition for the hard work that goes into the classroom. Not just for Verena, but our whole team, and the culture and example that they set for each other.”



Four different Mountaineers have claimed the Elite 90 Award since 2011-12.

Two-Time All-American honoree, Zaisberger is a five-time Great American Rifle Conference (GARC) Scholar Athlete and a member of the Academic All-Big 12 At-Large First Team.

She also has been named to the President’s List, as well as the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and the Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll.



The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA, recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA Championships.



Eligible student-athletes are sophomores or above who have participated in their sport for at least two years with their school. They must be an active member of the team, traveling and a designated member of the squad size at the championship. All ties are broken by the number of credits completed.



Zaisberger will be an alternate in this weekend’s competition, alongside teammates Jared Eddy, Calista Smoyer, Akihito Shimizu, Tal Engler and Molly McGhin, will shoot for the Mountaineers at this weekend’s NCAA Championships, hosted by the Ohio State on March 12-13, at French Field House, in Columbus. WVU seeks its nation-best 20th NCAA title.



