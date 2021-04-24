Rowing travels for Saturday regatta at George Mason

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rowing team will travel to Fairfax Station, Virginia, on Saturday, April 24, to face a group of eight other schools in the George Mason Invitational, with the heats scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and the finals will start at 3:30 p.m.

Racing will occur on the Occoquan Reservoir in the Sandy Run Regional Park in Fairfax Station, Virginia. WVU will race a Varsity 8+ and a Second Varsity 8+ in two separate, distinct events. Spectators will not be permitted in the park.

Due to Sunday’s wind forecast that could potentially make the race course unrowable, the regatta has been moved up a day to Saturday and will be combined with that day’s originally scheduled racing to form one regatta of heats and finals among eight schools.

“Although moving racing up a day means we’ve lost a planned day of training, we’ve certainly had plenty of experiences this year in learning to be flexible and adaptable as circumstances change,” WVU rowing coach Jimmy King said. “We’re obviously not alone in that regard and for the second week in a row, very thankful that all of the pertinent parties are working to facilitate racing for all. We’re excited!”

Originally scheduled to compete on Sunday, Delaware, Jacksonville, Villanova, West Virginia and host George Mason will now compete with Dayton, Duquesne and St. Joseph’s on Saturday. George Mason was originally planning to compete on Saturday, then again on Sunday.

The schools that have been scheduled for Saturday will compete in one heat, including George Mason, while the Sunday schools will compete in another. Top two finishers in each heat will advance to the “A Final,” while the remainder compete in the “B Final.”

Additional race day info will be available at the George Mason Women’s Rowing website.

2021 Schedule (Remaining Schedule)

May 1 (Sat.) – Scrimmage vs Robert Morris; Morgantown, W.Va. (Monongahela River)

May 16 (Sun.) – at Big 12 Championship; Austin, Texas (Lake Walter E Long)