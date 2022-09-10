MONTVILLE, CT – Former head coach Roy Williams spoke with Gold and Blue Nation, Friday night, during the first day of Hall of Fame weekend.

Williams was one of many Hall of Famers in Connecticut to celebrate the pending induction and enshrinement of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022, which includes WVU head coach Bob Huggins.

Williams, who visited the WVU Coliseum earlier this year, spoke of his friend and former colleague, Huggins.

“Bob Huggins is truly one of our great coaches in the game of basketball, whether it’s NBA, college, high school, it makes no difference,” Williams said. “One of the really good guys that you can really count on if you need something.”

Click on the video above to watch the full interview with Williams.

For more information on the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, visit www.hoophall.com and https://www.nba.com/halloffame.