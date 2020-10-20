Safety Tae Mayo announces intention to enter transfer portal

West Virginia safety Tae Mayo announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he will be leaving West Virginia football.

Mayo indicated that he will be leaving the program on good terms.

“My time at West Virginia University has been a wonderful experience… this is really almost heaven,” he wrote in a tweet. “…however I’ve decided to part ways with WVU.”

He was one of the first additions of the Neal Brown era, committing to the Mountaineers one month after the head coach took the helm. Mayo, a redshirt freshman, appeared in two games for the Mountaineers and made three tackles in his career.

A native of Leesburg, Georgia, Mayo was a three-star recruit at cornerback and was rated top 100 in the Peach State by Rivals and 247Sports.

Many of Mayo’s teammates responded to his announcement with well-wishes on Twitter.

