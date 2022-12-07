Sam James runs out to the field as he is honored at Senior Day. (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia wide receiver Sam James has decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“To this wonderful state, thank you for welcoming me with open arms and taking me in as one of your own. Thank you to the fans who supported me through it all. You’ll always have a special place in my heart,” James wrote on social media.

James was WVU’s leading receiver this past season with 46 receptions for 745 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 62.08 yards per game.

He only registered one 100-yard performance in 2022. He caught three passes for 102 yards vs. Kansas State. Each one resulted in a touchdown. James also had WVU’s longest reception of the year in that game, a 71-yarder from Garrett Greene.

The wide out was also a key piece on special teams. He returned 11 kicks for 214 yards last season. He was averaging 19.5 yards per return.

James played in 50 games over his five-year career with the Mountaineers and amassed 190 total catches for 2,229 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The redshirt junior did walk on Senior Day and said after the clash with the Cats he was undecided on his next steps.

A few other WVU pass catchers have made decisions regarding their futures, as well. Bryce Ford-Wheaton announced last week he is declaring for the draft while Reese Smith has entered the transfer portal.