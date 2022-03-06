MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One of the most famous videos of Bob Huggins on a basketball court wasn’t taken during a game, and didn’t come during his tenure at West Virginia.

It was taken during his days at Cincinnati, and has become the visualization of a phrase he’s said many times throughout his years of coaching.

In that video, Huggins popped out of a casket of all things, and uttered four words that have since become synonymous with him.

We’re not dead yet.

He tweeted the video around this time of the season in 2019, when that year’s team was struggling, but was ready to make a run in the Big 12 Tournament.

Huggins has been saying those words, or similar variations of them, after almost every game over the last month. And maybe he was right, given what happened Saturday.

“We’ve played everybody in the league. We know we can win,” said Huggins.

West Virginia, which had dropped 14 out of its last 15 games entering the regular season finale against Texas Christian University, nearly did what it had been doing for much of the conference slate: build up a lead and let it slip away.

TCU came back to take the lead in the second half. The Horned Frogs led by as many as six points with just under 6:30 to play.

“We almost did it today. You can’t throw the ball to the other team,” said Huggins.

But WVU wasn’t dead.

“That’s what we talked about in the huddle. Let’s don’t do this again. Don’t give it to them,” he said.

The Mountaineers limited TCU to just five points from that point on. Meanwhile, senior Taz Sherman scored six of his game-high 25 points over the final six minutes. He led the charge as WVU turned a six-point deficit into a six-point, 70-64, win in the last game of the year in front of the home crowd.

“[We] talked about how close we’ve been, and just haven’t finished,” Huggins said of the conversations he and his team had leading up to Saturday’s game. “That was they’re message to each other in the huddle, ‘We’re going to finish this one.'”

The Mountaineers did finish.

They did close out the game with strong defense and by converting at the free throw line.

WVU did something it hadn’t been able to do at times throughout the course of the last six-plus weeks.

“If they’re going to beat us, make them beat us,” Huggins said he told his team during the game.

He added, “You look at what we’ve done throughout the course of the year, we haven’t gotten beat that much, as we’ve just given games to them.”

The regular-season-ending win over the Horned Frogs does two things: it gives West Virginia a positive outcome to work off of as the team heads to Kansas City for the Big 12 tournament; it also verified the faith that Huggins had in his team to come out on the right side of the scoreboard during the most-recent losing streak.

West Virginia didn’t give it away Saturday.

WVU now has a wind in its sail heading into a first-round matchup in the conference tournament with Kansas State. The Wildcats are a team that the Mountaineers beat once at home and held a 10-point lead against in the second half in Manhattan.

We’re not dead yet.

Get to Kansas City with a little momentum, and anything can happen.