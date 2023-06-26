Victor Scott sprinting to first base after making a hit in game against Oklahoma State (Photo: Jamie Green)

Monday was a momentous day in the baseball career of Victor Scott II.

It was announced Monday afternoon that he was being promoted to Double-A, and would be leaving the Peoria Chiefs for the Springfield Cardinals.

It was then announced Monday evening that Scott would also be heading to Seattle. Not for a minor league assignment, but to play in the 2023 Futures Game ahead of the MLB All-Star Game.

The Futures Game is an annual all-star game involving some of the top players that Minor League Baseball has to offer. Scott, who leads all of professional baseball in steals, has ascended to being part of that group.

The former Mountaineer has amassed 50 stolen bases this season — more than any player in MLB or MiLB. He is hitting for a .282 average with 19 extra-base hits, including eight triples, and 29 runs batted in at the High-A level this year. Scott continues to show an above-average ability to get on base, and then wreak havoc on the base paths once he reaches.

Scott now ranks as the 25th-best prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals minor league system. He started the year ranked 29th.

His new team, the Springfield Cardinals, is off until Wednesday, June 28. That is the earliest Scott could make his Double-A debut. The Double-A leader in steals is currently 10 stolen bags behind Scott’s pace.