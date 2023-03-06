WVU center fielder Victor Scott II digs out a ground ball against Marshall on April 6, 2022. (Photo: Anjelica Trinone)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A former Mountaineer has taken a big step in his pro career.

Victor Scott made his first Major League Spring Training start Monday when the Saint Louis Cardinals beat the Houston Astros 7-1.

Scott started in center field. He went 1-2 with a pair of walks. He also scored in a six-run second inning for Saint Louis.

The Cardinals selected Scott in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

WVU is off to a 6-4 start through its first 10 games this season. The Mountaineers host Canisius Wednesday in their home opener, with first pitch set for 3 p.m. at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark. The game will also stream live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.