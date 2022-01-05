Sean Ryan enters transfer portal

West Virginia wide receiver Sean Ryan is reportedly leaving the program after finishing his academic senior year with the Old Gold and Blue.
First reported by Rivals, the Brooklyn native caught 25 passes for 399 yards and three touchdowns in 2021 as the team’s fifth-leading receiver. He peaked in the Mountaineers’ road win over Kansas on Nov. 27, making five grabs for 87 yards in his best performance at WVU. He also made a touchdown catch in his Senior Day game against Texas on Nov. 20.
Ryan is the fourth wide receiver to enter the portal this season and the second to do so after the Guaranteed Rate Bowl after Winston Wright Jr. He joined the program ahead of the 2019 season after starting his college career at Temple. There, he made 12 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown.