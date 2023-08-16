MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Athletics is pleased to announce that SeatGeek is the new Official Fan-to-Fan Ticket Marketplace of WVU Athletics. Fans can list and sell tickets to the games they can’t make it to in just a few clicks on SeatGeek.

SeatGeek is the growing leader in the ticket industry with technological advances and a fan-first attitude. SeatGeek will help you price your tickets, let you know when they have sold, transfer them to the buyer and send your payout within 48 hours of the event. All tickets listed on SeatGeek are fully verified and delivered seamlessly.

SeatGeek provides many benefits to WVU Athletics ticket purchasers including the ability to: list, sell and fulfill ticket orders with ease, setting a fair price for your tickets and selling your tickets with confidence.

To get started with your SeatGeek account, login to your account at WVUGAME.com and select the “Sell Tickets on SeatGeek” icon. For a full list of instructions on how to sell your tickets visit WVUsports.com/mobiletickets or SeatGeek’s FAQ page.

For more information on WVU Athletics mobile ticketing, visit WVUsports.com/mobiletickets or WVUsports.com/SeatGeek.

WVU Athletics is not able to provide customer support, verify orders or reissue tickets sold through other third-party ticketing providers.