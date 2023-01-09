West Virginia University will once again be well-represented in the National Football League postseason.

Seven former Mountaineer standouts are on rosters of teams that qualified for the playoffs following play on Sunday. Six of those players are in the NFC.

It took Geno Smith and Bruce Irvin until the final moments of the regular season to punch their tickets to the postseason. The tandem of Big East greats helped the Seattle Seahawks earn the seventh and final spot in the NFC playoff picture.

They will take on a fellow WVU grad in the wild card round. Smith and Irvin will face Colton McKivitz and the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox. San Fran earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Former Mountaineer hard-hitter Kyzir White helped the Philadelphia Eagles earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye. White and company have this weekend off, and will play the lowest-seeded team remaining in the divisional round.

Mark Glowinski and Will Grier’s teams both look to end higher-seeded teams’ seasons.

Glowinski’s sixth-seeded New York Giants travel to take on No. 3 seed Minnesota on Sunday at 4:30 ET on Fox. Meanwhile, Grier’s fifth-seeded Dallas Cowboys will take on Tom Brady and the No. 4 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Jan. 16, at 8:10 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC.

West Virginia’s lone representative in the AFC bracket is Daryl Worley, who made his return to the Baltimore Ravens’ 53-man roster last week. Worley and the Ravens earned the No. 6 Seed in the AFC, and will take on division rival Cincinnati Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.