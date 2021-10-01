Shane Lyons, Gerad Parker and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show

The Mountaineers are back at Milan Puskar Stadium for a homecoming matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and the Gold and Blue Nation team will preview that upcoming contest in a brand-new episode of The Neal Brown Show.

Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on head coach Neal Brown and company, along with exclusive interviews with WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and Mountaineer Sports Network sideline reporter Jed Drenning.

Nick and Anjelica will give you their breakdown of the Mountaineers as they go ‘Eer to Ear, brought to you by Beltone. They will look back at that 16-13 loss in Norman, as the Mountaineers were edged by the Sooners on a walk-off field goal, and provide a look ahead to Saturday’s matchup against the Red Raiders. Plus, the latest details on a ceremony to honor Mountaineer legend Darryl Talley at Saturday’s homecoming game.

In the two-part Coach’s Corner, sponsored by Encova Insurance, Tony and Coach Brown discuss the highs and lows of WVU’s close contest with then-ranked No. 4 Oklahoma. Brown touches on what improvements need to be made before the Red Raiders ride into Morgantown.

Lyons joins the program to discuss the latest on Big 12 expansion, as the league will add four more schools to the conference starting as early as 2023. Lyons also shares thoughts on the Mountaineer football team’s 2-2 start in 2021 and the successful return of fans to Milan Puskar Stadium.

Offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Gerad Parker also stops by to give a breakdown on the offense through the first four games of the season. Parker discusses the improvements made in the receiving corps, and highlights the unit’s most improved players thus far.

Drenning also returns to the show to give his analysis on WVU’s upcoming contest against Texas Tech, reflecting on what went wrong for the Mountaineers against the Red Raiders in 2020, and how they will need to prepare for a bounce-back victory.

“The Wolfman” will bring you his film breakdown as always in a trip inside the Wolf’s Den, brought to you by Little General Stores, and highlight sophomore Akheem Mesidor in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2021 season for the Mountaineers.