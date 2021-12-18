She said yes! WVU offensive lineman proposes ahead of bowl game

The holidays are near, and love is in the air this college football bowl season.

Congratulations are in order to one West Virginia offensive lineman – and his fiancé.

That’s right! She said yes!

Doug Nester battled his way through a hand injury this season after transferring to WVU. But now there is a new weight on the hand of his wife-to-be.

Nester, a graduate of Spring Valley High School, proposed to his now-fiancé, Bryn, Friday evening at the 50-yard line of Milan Puskar Stadium.

Bryn, who also graduated from Spring Valley High, is a softball player at Kentucky Christian University.

Congratulation to Doug and Bryn!