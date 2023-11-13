The Big 12 declared six-day window for WVU’s regular-season finale on Saturday, November 25 at Baylor. Game time and the TV network will be announced following Saturday’s game.

The Mountaineers will close out their home slate on Saturday, November 18 vs. Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+ while the Bears will wrap up their road slate at TCU at 3:30 p.m.

WVU currently sits at 4-3 in Big 12 Conference play while Baylor is in the bottom half of the league at 2-5. It only has one additional win on the year.

In its most recent contests, Neal Brown’s squad suffered its fourth loss of the season after falling 56-20 at Oklahoma and BU was dominated by Kansas State 59-25.

The two teams played to a thrilling 43-40 finish in Morgantown last season. Casey Legg’s walk-off field goal sealed the victory for the Mountaineers on that Thursday night. Meanwhile, the last time Brown and Dave Arranda met in Waco in 2021, it was the Bears that came out on top 45-20.

WVU became bowl-eligible the last time it played at home, earning its sixth win on the season with a 37-7 drubbing of BYU.