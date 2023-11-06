MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference has enacted a six-day window for multiple Week 12 contests, including West Virginia’s home game against Cincinnati.

That means the kickoff time and television network partner will be announced after the Mountaineers face No. 17 Oklahoma in Norman this Saturday night.

No matter when the matchup between West Virginia and Cincinnati starts on Saturday, Nov. 18, it will be a special day at Milan Puskar Stadium. During the game, WVU will immortalize former head coach Don Nehlen, as he will become the first non-player to have his name placed along with the other WVU football greats on the facade of the Diversified Energy Terrace.

Nehlen coached at Cincinnati before coming to West Virginia, and his first win in charge of the Mountaineers was against the Bearcats.

West Virginia is 16-3-1 all-time against Cincinnati. WVU has won six of the nine meetings against the Bearcats since the start of the 2000 season.

Kickoff this Saturday between Oklahoma and West Virginia is set for 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on Fox.