MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that ESPN and Fox will utilize a six-day window to announce the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s Saturday, Oct. 29, Big 12 Conference football home game against TCU.

The game time and television network, for the TCU game and other Big 12 matchups, will be announced after the games on Oct. 22.

West Virginia will travel to Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 22 to face rival Texas Tech in a 3 p.m., ET, kickoff at Jones AT&T Stadium in a game televised by FS1.

Tickets for WVU’s Homecoming matchup against No. 8 TCU, Oklahoma and No. 17 Kansas State remain on sale at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU-GAME. Fans also are able to purchase the HailWV mini-package, which includes the final three home games of the season, starting at $199.