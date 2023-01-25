MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team was selected to participate in the 20th “So You Want to Be a Coach” Program, as announced by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).

Smith is one of 62 student-athletes across all three NCAA-sanctioned divisions to be selected to participate in the two-day workshop on March 30-31, during the 2023 WBCA Convention in Dallas, Texas. Participants will learn about the administrative side of coaching, recruiting, how to get hired, skill development, the importance of knowing the rules and how to balance work and life.

The “So” program increases the understanding and application of skills necessary to secure coaching positions in women’s basketball, increases the understanding and awareness of competencies necessary for success in coaching, introduces female basketball players to coaches and administrators and raises awareness of the existing talent pool of female basketball players who have a passion and interest in coaching the game of women’s basketball.

Qualified candidates must have exhausted their final year of basketball eligibility at a four-year institution or have graduated within the past year and must be nominated by their WBCA-member head coach. Each participant is selected based on her academics, contributions to women’s basketball on and off the court, professional resume´ and a written recommendation from their head coach.