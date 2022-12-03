Madisen Smith (30) being greeted by kids as she runs out onto the court for introductions (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

Powered by a 24-point game by fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team secured its sixth win of the season by defeating Delaware State, 63-47, on Saturday afternoon, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

Smith’s 24 points against the Hornets tied her career high. Her last 24-point game came on Feb. 9, 2019, at Iowa State during her freshman season. Additionally, she tied her career high in field goals made (9), 3-point field goals made (6) and 3-point field goals attempted (12) in the game.

The Greenville, South Carolina, native finished the game shooting 50% from the field (9-of-18) and 3-point range (6-of-12). What’s more, she is the first Mountaineer to score 20 or more points in back-to-back games since KK Deans from Dec. 1-7, 2021.

Smith was joined in double figures by sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, who tallied 11 in the game.

Senior guard Jayla Hemingway and redshirt sophomore guard Kyah Watson tied for the team lead in rebounding, with five boards apiece.

Offensively, West Virginia (6-1) shot 25-of-48 (43.1%) from the floor and scored 37 of 63 points in the second half to pull away from Delaware State (6-2).

Defensively, the Mountaineers forced 25 turnovers and held the Hornets to 18-of-50 (36%) from the field. Additionally, WVU cashed in 25 points off DSU’s turnovers and tallied 10 steals. West Virginia has now forced 20 or more opponent turnovers in six of seven games this season, including 25 or more in four games.

West Virginia got out to a double-digit lead early in the game, as it led Delaware State, 15-3, following the first media break of the game. The Hornets mustered just two makes in the first quarter, and the Mountaineers took their 12-point lead into the second quarter.

Delaware State went on the attack to begin the second quarter and used a 12-2 run to cut West Virginia’s lead to two points with 4:36 remaining in the first half. The Mountaineers called a timeout at that point with a 19-17 advantage.

WVU would convert a trio of scores following the timeout to get back up to a six-point advantage, but DSU countered with two scores of its own to make it a 26-22 game at the midway point.

The two teams traded baskets at the start of the third quarter, as Delaware State continued to keep the game close. Following a trio of scores, including a 3-pointer, West Virginia would fall behind by one with 3:48 remaining in the period.

From there, the Mountaineers outscored the Hornets, 13-3, to jump back in front and take a 45-36 lead into the final 10 minutes of the game.

Delaware State would get a pair of buckets to go to begin the fourth quarter, but West Virginia added 12 points of its own to create the separation it needed to seal the game. WVU led DSU, 57-40, at the final media break.

Following the timeout, the Hornets tacked on two more triples and one more at the line, but the Mountaineers countered with three scores of their own to close out the game with a double-digit lead.

Next up, West Virginia plays host to Robert Morris on Thursday, Dec. 8, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Thursday’s contest against the Colonials is set for 7 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now. Additionally, fans can listen to the game on the Mountaineer Sports Network.