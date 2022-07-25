SCHEDULE: https://wvusports.co/3PWsnN8

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two members of the West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team travel to USA Swimming’s 2022 Phillips 66 U.S. National Championships, from July 26-30, in Irvine, California.

Senior David Snider and junior Justin Heimes will represent the Mountaineers at the five-day, long-course meters event held at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center. Snider is set to compete in the men’s 100-meter butterfly, while Heimes will compete in the 100-meter backstroke.

“It’s always great to have the Flying WV represented at USA Swimming Summer Nationals,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said. “It’s been a couple years since we’ve been there. Having David and Justin attend is the next step in their careers. They’ve done an outstanding job this summer, and I look forward to seeing them compete at Nationals.”

Earlier this year, Heimes took home two bronze medals at the 2022 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship – the 100 back (47.71) and the 200 back (1:45.79).

Daily preliminaries in Irvine are set to begin at 12 p.m. ET, each day, with finals sessions set for 8 p.m. Prelims will be streamed live on usaswimming.org. NBC Sports also will provide coverage of the five-day national meet across NBC and the Olympic Channel.

