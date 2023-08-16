MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s and women’s soccer teams have once again been recognized with the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award, as announced by the organization on Wednesday.



The award honors outstanding performance in the classroom during the 2022-23 academic year. With the accolade, the Mountaineer women’s team has been recognized for its 22nd straight year, while the men’s team received the award for the 16th year in a row.



The women’s team collected the award with a 3.27 grade point average (GPA), while the men’s team recorded a 3.33 GPA last year.



Team Academic Award recipients are active members of the United Soccer Coaches College Services Program with a composite grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster for the 2022-23 academic year.