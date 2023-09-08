The WVU soccer to Team Canada pipeline continues to grow.

Former Mountaineers Ashley Lawrence, Kadeisha Buchanan and Bianca St. Georges will team-up and compete for Canada in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Qualifier against Jamaica.

Lawrence and Buchanan reunited over the summer for Team Canada in the Women’s World Cup, and they also will compete together for Chelsea FC of the Women’s Super League in England.

Lawrence was a three-time All-American and two-time semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy during her WVU career, which spanned from 2013-16.

Buchanan won the Hermann Trophy, given annually to the most outstanding player in college soccer, in her final season at WVU, while simultaneously guiding Nikki Izzo-Brown’s program to its first appearance in the College Cup final.

St. Georges earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year status as a Mountaineer in 2015, and she went on to have a successful WVU career as a captain and defender. She made the All-Big 12 First Team as a junior in 2017, then won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2018.

Team Canada will play two matches against Jamaica in a play-in series that will determine which country advances in qualifying. Canada travels to Jamaica on September 22 before concluding its series at home on September 26 in Toronto.