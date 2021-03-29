Stahl named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following last weekend’s win over No. 5 Duke, junior forward Alina Stahl of the No. 7-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native scored the game-winning goal in the 47th minute in WVU’s 3-2 win over the Blue Devils on March 27, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. She also added an assist earlier in the day, finishing with three total points. Stahl tallied three shots, including two on goal, in the victory.

With the win, the Mountaineers have now defeated a top-10 opponent in 15 of the last 16 seasons. WVU also has topped nine top-10 foes at home since 2010.

The honor is the first of Stahl’s career. The All-Big 12 First Team selection co-leads the team with six goals on the season and is No. 2 on the squad with 14 points. Her 26 shots and 16 shots on goal also pace the club in 2020-21.

Additionally, Stahl has recorded three goals and seven total points in WVU’s two spring, regular-season matches so far this semester.

With the accolade, WVU has now earned five conference player of the week awards this season. Earlier in the year, senior midfielder Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 13, and Nov. 3, while junior defender Jordan Brewster and sophomore defender Gabrielle Robinson were tabbed Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 6, and Oct. 20, respectively.

The Mountaineers return to the pitch on Saturday, April 3, when they welcome No. 10 Virginia to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET.