Start time set for WVU football game vs. Kansas State

The Big 12 Conference has announced that West Virginia’s Oct. 31 home football game against Kansas State will begin a noon ET at Milan Puskar Stadium. The contest will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.

Both K-State and WVU sit in the top half of the Big 12 standings through four games.

The Wildcats are coming off an open week and have won three games in a row. They’re one of three Big 12 clubs to currently hold an undefeated record in league play.

At 3-1, West Virginia is also riding a winning streak after stringing together victories over Baylor and Kansas at home. The Mountaineers will hit the road Saturday for a matchup at Texas Tech, which is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.

WVU has won four in a row in the series against K-State. The Wildcats haven’t earned a victory over the Mountaineers since a one-point win in Manhattan, Kansas, in December 2015.

WVU Athletics has also issued the following statement regarding ticket sales for remaining Big 12 home football games:

Tickets for the final three home Big 12 Conference matchups will go on sale to the general public through the Mountaineer Ticket Office on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 9 a.m.

Tickets will be available for the K-State (Oct. 31), TCU (Nov. 14) and Oklahoma (Nov. 28) games online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.

With the 25% capacity limit at Milan Puskar Stadium, seats available in the socially distanced, reduced capacity manifest are displayed on the ‘Pick Your Own Seat’ map on WVUGAME.com in seat blocks ranging from one to six seats.

Tickets are priced by seat locations in each zone (Blue/Red Zone, Orange/Gold Zone, or Green Zone) and will be reflected on the WVUGAME.com Seat Map.