"Mazey Ball" aggressiveness on the base paths has West Virginia doing stealing bases at a rate not seen before this century by the Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – To paraphrase the Black Eyed Peas 2004 hit “Let’s Get It Started”:

And the Mountaineers keep runnin’, runnin’ and runnin’, running’, And runnin’, runnin’ and runnin’, runnin’ …

West Virginia is running and stealing bases like no team in program history has before.

Randy Mazey’s group ranked second in the NCAA in stolen bases and first among Power Five programs entering the weekend.

This year’s Mountaineer squad, which stole one base against Baylor on Friday, has done something that no WVU baseball team has done in the 21st century: West Virginia has now eclipsed 100 stolen bases on the season.

That’s a feat that has only happened twice in program history — once in in 1964, and then again in 1986. But never again had a Mountaineer baseball squad swiped more than 99 bases in a single season.

Until now, and WVU has done it in just 28 games.

Victor Scott II continues to be one of the most prolific base stealers in the country. The junior center fielder is 24-for-29 on stolen base attempts this season — that ties him for second in the country, despite not recording a steal in three games.

Austin Davis (18), Tevin Tucker (12), and Braden Barry (11) have also stolen double-digit bases this year. JJ Wetherholt is close behind with nine.

As a team, WVU has had 7 games of six or more stolen bases, including an 11-steal game against Youngstown State on March 25. The Mountaineers have been held without a steal in just two games.