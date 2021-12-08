Steelers sign former Mountaineer Sunahara to practice squad

A former Mountaineer is getting another shot at the NFL.
Long snapper Rex Sunahara has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. The Steelers announced the move Wednesday:
Sunahara most recently enjoyed a stint with the Miami Dolphins. He played his final game at WVU in 2019 and served as the team’s long snapper for three seasons.
Another pro Mountaineer was involved in a transaction of sorts Wednesday. The Raiders placed linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski on injured reserve.
Kwiatkoski has played in eight games this season for Las Vegas, logging 21 total tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.