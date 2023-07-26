Erik Stevenson was a late addition to Best Virginia’s roster, but he was a crucial one.

In his first appearance in The Basketball Tournament, Stevenson was one of two Best Virginia players to notch a double-double. He finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds and hit the game-winning three-pointer.

BEST VIRGINIA SURVIVES!!!!!! Erik Stevenson nails the game-winning 3 pointer!!!!



CUE IT! #HailWV pic.twitter.com/HZqV34mE47 — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) July 26, 2023

“This is why I’m texting Erik when he’s in Las Vegas to ask if he can play TBT because you know he’s the type of guy who can score eight straight in the Elam Ending,” head coach James Long said.

Stevenson had quite the busy few weeks before he was back in Gold and Blue in Wheeling.

Fresh off his lone season at WVU, he appeared in six NBA Summer League and California Classic Summer League games for the San Antonio Spurs from July 3-14. In his final game, he led the Spurs with 23 points.

The following morning, July 15, it was announced he was added to the Best Virginia roster. Less than 48 hours later, the Lacey, Washington native was on a plane headed for the Mountain State.

“When I was thinking about TBT, I don’t know how long ago, James, [John Flowers] and I were talking about it and praying the dates were going to matchup, Stevenson said. “It gave me like 35 hours at the house from Vegas. Got there and saw the parents for a bit, saw the family.”

Stevenson’s Mountaineer career was short, but he left a last impacting on the program. He averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this past season. He shot 44% from the field, and 49.2% from three-point range.

His skills from beyond the arc came up big Tuesday night, shooting 40% including that game winner. No matter how many flights it took, the journey back down the country roads was worth it for the opportunity represent West Virginia once again.

“I’m exhausted though, I’ll be honest. Tired wise, legs wise. Different time zones it seems every day but the Gold and Blue, there’s nothing like it,” Stevenson said. “It didn’t feel exactly like the Coliseum, but it felt almost close to it for sure, it got me goosebumps for sure. I missed it.”

Stevenson will get a taste of the Mountain State rivalry on Thursday night as he and No. 1 Best Virginia face No. 4 Herd That (Marshall alumni) in the second round of TBT. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.