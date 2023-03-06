MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After closing out the regular season with a stellar display against then-No. 11 K-State, WVU fifth year guard Erik Stevenson has won a pair of weekly awards from the Big 12 Conference.

Stevenson was named the league’s player of the week and newcomer of the week Monday after logging a game-high 27 points in the senior day win over the Wildcats. He also netted 23 points in a critical road win over Iowa State last Monday.

The Washington native has scored at least 23 points in each of his last five outings, becoming just the fifth player in program history to accomplish that feat. The other Mountaineers to produce scoring streaks of at least 23 points across at least five games are Rod Hundley, Jerry West, Rod Thorn and Wil Robinson.

Earlier this season, Stevenson also made program history by becoming the first Mountaineer to score 30 or more points in back-to-back home games at the WVU Coliseum in four decades. He earned the title of Big 12 Newcomer of the Week following his 31-point outing vs. Auburn.

On Sunday, Stevenson earned All-Big 12 Third Team honors, becoming the only WVU player to earn a spot on this year’s all-conference roster.

Stevenson’s team-leading scoring average has climbed to 15.5 points per game. He ranks eighth in the conference in that category.

West Virginia is the No. 8-seed at the Big 12 Championship. It will face No. 9-seed Texas Tech Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET in the first round.