Stills named to Outland Trophy and Bronko Nagurski watch lists

West Virginia University football senior defensive lineman Dante Stills was named today to the watch lists for the 75th Outland Trophy, which signifies standout interior linemen, and the Bronko Nagurski Award, given to the nation’s top defensive player.

Stills already has been named to the All-Big 12 Conference preseason team by the conference media and the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List, preseason All-America Second Team (PFF College), Fourth Team (Athlon Sports) and preseason All-Big 12 First Team by Phil Steele and second team by Lindy’s and Athlon Sports.

Stills was a 2020 All-Big 12 Conference First Team selection by PFF College and Phil Steele’s Magazine and was an All-Big 12 second team defensive lineman in 2019. In 2020, he finished with 35 tackles, including 15 solo stops, two sacks and led the team in tackles for loss with 10 1/2. He also had a fumble recovery, two pass breakups and blocked a field goal. Stills had a season-high seven tackles, including a sack and two tackles for loss at Texas Tech.

The recipient of the 2021 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN in December. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 12, 2022.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner will be chosen from those five finalists and honored at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet presented by LendingTree on Dec. 6 at the Charlotte Convention Center. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the association’s full membership, selects a 26-man All-America Team and eventually the Nagurski Trophy finalists. Committee members, by individual ballot, select the winner they regard as the best defensive player in college football.