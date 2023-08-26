Dante Stills smiles as he warms up at halftime of the Oklahoma game. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

In Arizona’s final game of the NFL Preseason, four players recorded a sack. One of them was Fairmont’s own Dante Stills.

Stills, WVU’s career leader in tackles for loss, tallied his first NFL sack. Late in the fourth quarter, Stills came up the middle untouched and pounced on Minnesota’s quarterback Jaren Hall.

The former Mountaineer finished with three total tackles, two solo, a sack and a pass defended in the Cardinals 18-17 win over the Vikings.

He did not record any tackles in the second preseason game but did pick up a trio of tackles in his debut the week prior.

The Cardinals selected Stills in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. His rookie season officially gets underway when Arizona travels to FedEx Field to face the Commanders in the season opener on Sept. 10.