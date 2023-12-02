MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Dan Stratford, take a bow.

Stratford’s Mountaineers are heading to the College Cup after defeating Loyola Marymount 3-1 in their quarterfinal matchup Saturday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.

“We have a mission statement to be the most intelligent team in the country,” he said. “I thought the group showed today that intelligence and the capacity to adapt to the tactics of the opponent, which were different than we expected.

Thinks couldn’t have started bleaker for the Mountaineers.

In the game’s second minute, the Lions found the back of the net first on a goal off the foot of Okeefe Cunningham for the early 1-0 LMU lead. It was the second of two quality scoring chances for the Lions within the first 120 seconds of the game.

“[With] transparency, it was a terrible start,” Stratford said.

That lead lasted just under seven minutes long.

WVU found the equalizer with a goal from fifth-year midfielder Luke McCormick in the game’s ninth minute. Junior midfielder Otto Ollikainen delivered a perfect pass through a gap of LMU defenders to hit McCormick – who beat Lions’ goaltender Massimo Oedekoven Pomponi – in stride.

The Mountaineers then scored what would be the game-winning goal in the 16th minute. Senior WVU goalkeeper Jackson Lee punted a long ball to midfield off a missed LMU opportunity, and junior defender Carlos Hernando made the best of it. Hernando offered a brilliant touch by softly deflecting the pass to redshirt senior midfielder Sergio Ors Navarro, who dribbled nearly half the distance of the field before striking the go-ahead goal for the 2-1 WVU lead.

Lee also neutralized a two-on-one LMU opportunity in the 20th minute for one of his two first-half saves. He finished the day with five saves.

It also wouldn’t be a postseason victory for the Mountaineers’ without some magic from junior forward Yutaro Tsukada.

WVU ran one of its set pieces in LMU territory that struck gold in the second half when senior midfielder Ryan Crooks delivered a line-drive crosser from the right corner. The pass went all the way through the formation thanks to a deflection from freshman midfielder Constantinos Christou, and Tsukada blasted WVU’s third goal of the game.

Tsukada has now scored seven goals in the Mountaineers’ last seven games

The Mountaineers will take on the winner of Stanford-Clemson in the semifinal game when the Mountaineers head to Louisville Friday for their semifinal matchup.

“We get another week,” Stratford said. “We get another chance to continue to play for a national championship, and that’s absolutely the ambition.”