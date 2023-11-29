MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – When West Virginia lost to Kentucky 3-0 in the Sun Belt Tournament last year, it became apparent that the Mountaineers’ season had come to an end. There was no reason to speculate, dwell on the 7-7-4 season or even hold out hope for the NCAA Tournament selection show.

For head coach Dan Stratford, the page turned quickly.

“From this time last year, to when our season was already over, through the work we did in the spring to lead [us] to nights like [Saturday], it was [about] developing those principles of play,” Stratford said. “Developing the way we’re going to play the game whilst incorporating an extra edge, an extra grittiness to the way we played.”

Credit the team-wide mentality change – as well as significant individual development across the roster – to the team’s turnaround from a middle-of-the-pack Sun Belt team to the No. 5 national seed in the NCAA Tournament.

As for the grittiness that Stratford mentioned, that is manifesting itself in the Mountaineers’ strong defense. WVU ended the 2022 season allowing 1.33 goals per game. This season, that number is under one per game (0.95), all while opponents are also attempting nearly one more shot per game (9.6) than they did last season (8.8).

“Our emergency defending, our capacity to block shots, getting in the way of things, putting your body on the line…They’ve been incredible in that department all season,” Stratford said.

With the “grittiness” comes discipline too. It’s not like the Mountaineers are on the pitch head hunting. WVU has not earned one red card all season, and 36 other teams were handed more yellow cards than the Mountaineers during the regular season and conference tournament play.

“There is a mentality, I believe, as someone who played here at West Virginia University and within the athletic department, I think, that prides itself on a little bit of that blue-collar mentality. A little bit of that underdog mentality as well. I want the players to be excited about the brand of football that we play, and I want the opponent to never want to have to play against us again. Whether that’s because we’re so good with the ball, or because we’re that resilient, or that gritty, or that competitive, you have to have that edge. You have to have that edge.” WVU head men’s soccer coach Dan Stratford

WVU’s success on offense have defined its season so far. Junior forward Yutaro Tsukada took more shots on goal than any other player in the Sun Belt, and sophomore Marcus Caldeira led the nation in goals at various points this season.

But before they can establish consistency with their attack, the Mountaineers have to win the possession battles around midfield, according to Stratford.

“We have to earn the right to play,” he said. “We have to be gritty. We have to fight. We have to compete. We have to go toe-to-toe in that regard to then be able to establish possession.”

Now, Loyola Marymount is standing in the way of Stratford’s first College Cup appearance with their quarterfinal matchup Saturday afternoon in Morgantown. The Lions have won back-to-back 1-0 contests, and winning in gritty fashion is something to which they are familiar.

“We have adapted the manner in which we play, not to change stylistically, but to adapt to the context of the environment, the occasion [and] the moment,” Stratford said.

It appears that moment has arrived.