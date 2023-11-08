MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University volleyball coach Reed Sunahara has announced the addition of three students-athletes for the 2024 calendar year.

Brenna Ginder (Fort Wayne, Indiana), Grace Langer (Centennial, Colorado) and Remi Nuss (Overland Park, Kansas) will join the Mountaineers next season.

“We are excited about this recruiting class, all three are playing at a high level and will have an impact on our team when they arrive,” coach Reed Sunahara said. “Our goal was to add another pin hitter/arm and more ball control. Grace is a versatile player who can play all three positions in the front row and add size. Brenna and Remi are ball control and defensive players that will add a lot of value to the back row. I am looking forward to the fall when all three will join our squad.”

Brenna Ginder / Fort Wayne, Indiana

Ginder comes to Morgantown from Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she played for Pandy Sinish at Carroll High School and Lloy Ball at Team Pineapple Volleyball Club.

The 5-foot-5 defensive specialist and libero is a four-year varsity letter winner, varsity captain and sectional champion at Carroll. Ginder was named to the IHSVCA All-District and All-State teams, as well as the academic all-state team. She also was named to the Prep Dig Top 5 Ranked in Indiana Players list.

“Ginder chose WVU because every person, teammate, and coaches challenge, pushes and encourages each other to be the best version of themselves. The defensive specialist and libero stated that WVU truly felt like home the minute she stepped on campus, and she knew she could make a difference at West Virginia.”

Grace Langer / Centennial, Colorado

Langer joins the Mountaineers out of Centennial, Colorado, where she played for Jayne McHugh at Valor Christian High School and played club for Sherri Hawkins on the Colorado Juniors 18-Open.

The 6-foot-3 pin and middle blocker was a state champion in Class 5A in 2022, with her team posting an undefeated season. Langer was named to the All-Tournament team at the Cheyenne Mountain/Scheels Colorado Invitational. She also was named to the AVCA Phenom list, the AVCA All-American Watch List and was second team on the All-Jeffco League. Langer also received first team academic all-state honors.

“Langer chose WVU because of the amazing campus atmosphere, the supportive teammates, coaches and staff and the feeling of home when she first arrived on campus.”

Remi Nuss / Overland Park, Kansas

Nuss, a defensive specialist and libero, comes to West Virginia from Overland Park, Kansas, where she played for Molly Haggerty at Blue Valley Northwest High School and played club for Shayla Conner at MAVS KC.

The 5-foot-6 defensive specialist and libero is a four-year varsity letter winner and was named to the Kansas Volleyball Association All-Academic First Team for four years. Nuss was honored on the Eastern Kansas League All-Conference Second Team and was the 2021 USAV GJNC 15 National Division Champion.

“Nuss chose West Virginia because of the people, and that WVU has such a welcoming atmosphere where everyone is passionate about being a Mountaineer.”