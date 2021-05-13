Sunday’s WVU-Miami series finale canceled

The West Virginia University baseball team’s game against Miami (Ohio) on Sunday has been canceled due to an adjustment in the RedHawks’ remaining schedule.



The two teams will now meet for a two-game series from May 14-15, at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown. Friday’s series opener is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s Senior Day contest scheduled for a 4 p.m., start, as the Mountaineers honor five, senior student-athletes prior to the game.

Fans with tickets to Sunday’s game will receive additional information on their options in the coming days. Additionally, fans are encouraged to stay tuned to WVUsports.com and the WVU Baseball social media pages for additional updates on the 2021 Mountaineer baseball schedule.