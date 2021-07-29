Wojnarowski: Suns trade Jevon Carter to Nets in draft night shake-up

It turns out Miles McBride won’t be the first former Mountaineer moving to a new team on draft night, as Jevon Carter is set to pack his bags after a trade to the Brooklyn Nets.

Accoring to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Phoenix Suns are sending Carter and their 29th overall pick to the Nets in exchange for guard Landry Shamet. The trade gives Brooklyn five selections in tonight’s draft, while Phoenix, the league’s runner-up, receives immediate reinforcements in the backcourt.

Brooklyn has traded guard Landry Shamet to Phoenix for Jevon Carter and the 29th pick in tonight's draft, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

Carter was a regular role player for the Suns in the regular season, logging 12 minutes and 4.1 minutes per game. His contributions shrunk in the postseason, however, as he made just seven appearances in 22 postseason contests.

Shamet will be a slight upgrade for Phoenix, as he chipped in 9.3 points in 23 minutes per game for Brooklyn this past season.

If Carter is still a Net at the season’s start this October, that will mark his third NBA team in four seasons. He began his career as a second round selection by the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis traded Carter in the 2019 offseason to the Suns, where he played for two seasons.

In three years of NBA hoops, Carter averages 14.3 minutes and 4.5 points per game.