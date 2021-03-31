Swiger’s brace helps WVU beat Western Michigan for third straight

You can’t stop Ike Swiger, and you won’t stop Ike Swiger — the junior midfielder kept up his hot form as his West Virginia Mountaineers took a 3-1 victory over Western Michigan in Morgantown on Wednesday.

Swiger netted a brace against the Broncos, including the game-winning goal plus an insurance score to seal WVU its third straight victory.

The Mountaineers now move up a spot to third in the MAC with the win with just a half-game separating them from Bowling Green at the top.

Swiger stole the show, but the stage first belonged to WVU’s Dyon Dromers, who opened the scoring in the 25th minute, finding the back of the net with the help of a deflection off a Western Michigan defender. That was the product of Mountaineer domination of ball possession, as WVU sent seven shots in the first half — but only that score made it past WMU keeper Isaac Walker.

Swiger struck in the opening minutes of the second half off a set piece, putting the Mountaineers up two on the Broncos.

WMU turned up the pressure in the second half. Mike Melaragni finally put one in for the Broncos with a solo effort in the 73rd, but just three minutes later, Swiger put the match away with his second goal to cap off his brace.

Wet conditions at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium pushed the Mountaineers to utilize their speed against the physical Broncos, and it worked — WVU recouped from its one-goal loss to the Broncos earlier in the season and dominated for the win in Morgantown.

West Virginia hits the road for its next three scheduled games against Akron, Northern Illinois and Bowling Green. Barring any schedule changes, WVU kicks off against the Zips on April 7 at 7 p.m.