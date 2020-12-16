TakeMeHome21: Gold and Blue Nation’s primer for National Signing Day

One of the most important days of the college football calendar is upon us — National Signing Day.

WVU head coach Neal Brown is set to bring in his second signing class of his Morgantown tenure during this season’s early signing period. He did alright with his first one, inking 18 early signees in what would turn out to be one of the most highly-rated and ranked recruiting classes in years.

This year, he’s looking for more of the same.

“We’re trying to put the pieces on. We’re looking to sign anywhere from 17 to 19 hopefully in the early signing period, so making sure we finish those off,” Brown said earlier this month.

The early signing period for 2020 starts on Dec. 16 and runs through Dec. 18.

This year’s recruiting process has been remarkably different due to COVID-19 restrictions, lessening the personal contact that coaches can have with recruits. Still, that doesn’t waver Brown’s confidence on his ability to bring in a solid class.

“If you look offensively, we’ve recruited probably at the highest level we ever have, with the people that we beat and the rankings those guys have,” Brown told Gold and Blue Nation on Episode 11 of The Neal Brown Show. “I think defensively, we’ve got some guys that are under the radar that are gonna fit our mode.”

So far, the Mountaineers have received 16 verbal commitments for the 2021 class — 10 on the offensive side and six on defense. Of course, Brown and his staff have extended offers to several more players who could still send in their letters-of-intent, but they have a solid foundation with their commitments.

Additionally, Brown has expressed an interest in leaving some room for a couple transfers that could be plugged in immediately.

Here is a list of the Mountaineers’ verbal commits:

Wyatt Milum – four-star offensive lineman from Spring Valley HS in Huntington, WV

Kaden Prather – four-star wide receiver from Northwest HS in Germantown, Md.

Jaylen Anderson – four-star running back from Perry HS in Massillon, Ohio

Justin Johnson – three/four-star running back from Edwardsvill HS in Edwardsville, Ill.

Aubrey Burks – three-star safety from Auburndale HS from Auburndale, Fla.

Davis Mallinger – three-star wide receiver from Cocoa HS in Cocoa, Fla.

Ja’Corey Hammett – three-star outside linebacker from Northwestern HS in Miami, Fla.

Edward Vesterinen – three-star defensive end from Helsinki, Finland

Tomas Rimac – three-star offensive tackle from Brunswick HS in Brunswick, Ohio

Brayden Dudley – three-star defensive end from Mill Creek HS in Hoschton, Ga.

Treylan Davis – three-star tight end in Jackson HS in Jackson, Ohio

Hammond Russell IV – three-star defensive end from Dublin Coffman HS in Dublin, Ohio

Will Crowder – three-star quarterback from Gardendale HS in Gardendale, Ala.

Saint McLeod – three-star safety from Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Pa.

Andrew Wilson-Lamp – three-star wide receiver from Washington HS in Massillon, Ohio

Victor Wikstrom – three-star tight end from Sweden

Gold and Blue Nation will have live coverage of National Signing Day right here on GoldAndBlueNation.com as the signees come in, as well as updates on social media — so be sure to stick right here!