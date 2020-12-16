TakeMeHome21: Live tracker for National Signing Day

The early signing period has officially begun as the top prospects in high school football begin to solidify the next step in their careers.

Neal Brown and his staff are in Morgantown hoping to bring in another strong class like last year, eyeing up to 19 new spots for recruits. For a full primer on this year’s National Signing Day, click here.

Stop back here for updates as the letters-of-intent roll in.

Note: “BAN” stands for the bandit position, which is a hybrid position between linebacker and defensive line.

Wyatt Milum — OL — Kenova, WV

Height: 6-7

Weight: 280

High School: Spring Valley

WV rank: 1

Position rank: 12 (ESPN), 15 (247Sports), 20 (Rivals),

Caliber: 4 stars

No. 97 in ESPN300

Andrew Wilson-Lamp — DB — Massillon, OH

Height: 6-3

Weight: 180

High School: Massillon Washington

OH rank: 15 (247Sports and Rivals), 44 (ESPN)

Position rank: 13 (Rivals), 15 (247Sports), 177 (ESPN)

Caliber: 3 stars

Victor Wikstrom — TE — Uppsala, Sweden

Height: 6-5

Weight: 251

High School: RIG Celsiusskolan

Position rank: 43

Caliber: 3 stars

Kaden Prather — WR — Montgomery Village, MD

Height:

Weight:

High School: Northwest

MD rank: 9 (Rivals), 13 (247Sports and ESPN)

Position rank: 36 (Rivals), 39 (247Sports), 47 (ESPN)

Caliber: 4 stars

No. 244 in ESPN300

Ja’Corey Hammett — BAN — Miami, FL

Height: 6-2

Weight: 205

High School: Miami Northwestern

FL rank: 77 (Rivals), 91 (247Sports), 105 (ESPN)

Position rank: 29 (Rivals), 41 (247Sports), 71 (ESPN)

Caliber: 3 stars

Edward Vesterinen — DL — Helsinki, Finland

Height:

Weight:

Previous team: Helsinki Roosters

Position rank: 85 (247Sports), 140 (ESPN)

Caliber: 3 stars

Tomas Rimac — OL — Brunswick, OH

Height: 6-6

Weight: 275

High School: Brunswick

Position rank: 67 (247Sports), 76 (ESPN)

State rank: 25 (ESPN), 32 (247Sports), 55 (Rivals)

Caliber: 3 stars

Treylan Davis — TE — Jackson, OH