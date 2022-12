MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s 2023 class is taking shape on Wednesday as the Mountaineers await the National Letters of Intent from 20 signees.

Ahead of Wednesday, 247 Sports ranks the Mountaineer signing class at No. 35 in the country, which would slot them in as the second highest-ranked group since Neal Brown took over in 2019. Be sure to check back on this tracker, as we will update it throughout the day.

WVU’s 2023 Signees

Oryend Fisher – EDGE

Height: 6-6

Weight: 215

Hometown: Georgetown, Kentucky

High School: Great Crossing

Caliber: 3 stars

State ranking: 1 (On3), 2 (247 Sports), 7 (Rivals)

Position ranking: 46 (247 Sports), 48 (Rivals), 55 (On3)

Josiah Trotter – LB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 230

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

High school: St. Joseph’s Prep

Caliber: 4 stars (Rivals), 3 stars (247 Sports)

State ranking: 6 (ESPN), 8 (Rivals), 9 (247 Sports)

Position ranking: 15 (ESPN), 16 (Rivals), 42 (247 Sports)

Cooper Young – OL

Height: 6-5

Weight: 280

Hometown: Downingtown, Pennsylvania

High school: Downingtown West

Caliber: 3 stars

State ranking: 16 (Rivals), 25 (ESPN), 27 (247 Sports)

Position ranking: 32 (Rivals), 77 (ESPN), 89 (247 Sports)

Jahiem White – RB

Height: 5-9

Weight: 180

Hometown: York, Pennsylvania

High school: William Penn

Caliber: 3 stars

State ranking: 11 (Rivals), 10 (247 Sports)

Position ranking: 24 (Rivals), 44 (247 Sports)

James Heard Jr. – EDGE

Height: 6-2

Weight: 218

Hometown: Camden, New Jersey

High school: Camden

Caliber: 4 stars (Rivals), 3 stars (247 Sports)

State ranking: 3 (Rivals) 10 (247 Sports), 12 (ESPN)

Position ranking: 17 (Rivals), 40 (ESPN), 48 (247 Sports)

Ben Cutter – LB

Height: 6-1

Weight: 210

Hometown: Denver, North Carolina

High school: East Lincoln

Caliber: 3 stars

State ranking: 34 (247 Sports)

Position ranking: 114 (247 Sports)

Zachariah Keith – EDGE

Height: 6-5

Weight: 243

Hometown: Douglasville, Georgia

High school: Douglas County

Caliber: 3 stars

State ranking: 69 (247 Sports)

Position ranking: 70 (247 Sports)

Nick Krahe – OL

Height: 6-5

Weight: 285

Hometown: Harborcreek

High school: Harbor Creek

Caliber: 3 stars

State ranking: 28 (247 Sports)

Position ranking: 99 (247 Sports)

Noah Braham – TE

Height: 6-2

Weight: 225

Hometown: Morgantown, West Virginia

High school: University

Caliber: 3 stars

State ranking: 3 (247 Sports)

Position ranking: 68 (247 Sports)

TJ Johnson – WR

Height: 6-4

Weight: 210

Hometown: Chesapeake, Virginia

High school: Oscar Smith

Caliber: 3 stars

State ranking: 30 (247 Sports)

Position ranking: 154 (247 Sports)

Sean Boyle – QB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 197

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

High school: Charlotte Catholic

Caliber: 3 stars

State ranking: 31 (247 Sports)

Position ranking: 61 (247 Sports)

Jordan Jackson – ATH

Height: 6-1

Weight: 175

Hometown: Fairfield, Ohio

High school: Fairfield

Caliber: 3 stars

State ranking: 20 (247 Sports)

Position ranking: 43 (247 Sports)

Josiah Jackson – CB