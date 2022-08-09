Tarik Phillip has joined the London Lions of the British Basketball League.

The team announced Tuesday that they added the former WVU guard to their roster for his sixth season as a professional. Phillip continues his career around the world, as he gears up to play professional basketball in his seventh country.

Phillip played for two clubs in 2021-22, playing 28 games for Italy’s Umana Reyer Venezia and Spain’s San Pablo Burgos.

The Brooklyn, New York native actually holds British citizenship and has made 12 appearances for the Great Britain men’s national basketball team. He averages 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

London competed for the BBL title in 2021-22, finishing third in the standings and falling to the Leicester Riders in the playoff final. They also fell in the BBL Trophy final to the Cheshire Phoenix.

Phillip played three seasons for the Mountaineers from 2014-2017, appearing in 106 contests for head coach Bob Huggins. He averaged 7.7 points per game in his college career and helped the Mountaineers to two Sweet Sixteen appearances.