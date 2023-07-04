The Denver Nuggets released their NBA Summer League roster over the weekend and former Mountaineer Taz Sherman made the list.

Sherman spent this past season in Hungary with Budapesti Honved. He averaged 14.2 points per game.

In three seasons at WVU, Sherman played in 90 total games and made 41 starts. He started all 31 contests his final season and averaged 34.1 minutes and 17.7 points per game. He became the 55th Mountaineer to reach 1,000 points.

Sherman reached double-figure scoring in all but two games during the 2021-22 season. He tallied 20 or more points on 11 different occasions. In addition to leading the Mountaineers in points per game, he had a team-best 75 assists and 41 steals.

Former WVU guard Erik Stevenson is also participating in NBA Summer League action with the San Antonio Spurs. According to the schedule, the two former Mountaineers will not cross paths this summer for game action.

Denver’s NBA Summer League schedule:

July 7: at Milwaukee at 5 p.m. ET on ESPNU

July 9: vs. Atlanta at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBATV

July 12: at Utah at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBATV

July 14: vs. Miami at 9:00 p.m.ET on ESPN1