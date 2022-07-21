Best Virginia set to take on newcomer Virginia Dream in opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — They’ve spent months building a team, even making roster moves with less than a week to go.

Now, it’s nearly time to hit the hardwood and compete for $1 million.

Best Virginia is the top seed at the TBT’s West Virginia Regional, which tips off Sunday with four games at the Charleston Coliseum. The team led by WVU hoops alumni will play in the nightcap against TBT newcomer Virginia Dream.

“I just like the way our team is built right now,” said Best Virginia forward Kevin Jones, who played on WVU’s Final Four team in 2010. “Everybody’s in good spirits, everybody is playing well, so we’re just looking to build on that.”

Best Virginia enters the West Virginia Regional with an 11-player roster. Many of those players suited up for WVU coach Bob Huggins during their collegiate careers and all of them have a connection to the Mountain State.

Notably, more than half of Best Virginia’s 11 players possess TBT experience. Five of them — Jones, John Flowers, Juwan Staten, Teyvon Myers and Jamel Morris — competed in the West Virginia Regional last summer when TBT games were played in Charleston for the first time.

Last year, Best Virginia won a pair of thrilling Elam Ending finishes but fell to Team 23 in the third round, narrowly missing out on a birth in the quarterfinals. Team 23 ultimately played in the championship game, losing to Boeheim’s Army by two points.

Best Virginia’s first opponent is Virginia Dream, the lowest seed in the West Virginia Regional and a newcomer to TBT. That squad features talent from across the gamut of college basketball.

The table is also set for an intriguing second round matchup: should Best Virginia advance, it could face Herd That, a team led by former Marshall men’s basketball players, in a Mountain State showdown.

Action in four of TBT’s eight regions has already wrapped up. The winner of the West Virginia Regional will secure a spot in the quarterfinals and advance to TBT Championship Week.

Best Virginia’s opening round game is set for Sunday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.