Everything you need to know about WVU's regular season finale

West Virginia men’s basketball hosts its final opponent of the season on Saturday when it faces TCU. Seven Mountaineers will bid farewell to the WVU Coliseum as part of the team’s Senior Day ceremonies,

Here’s everything you need to know about the contest:

TCU at West Virginia game information

Date: March 4, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

Where to watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: West Virginia leads 16-4 since 2013

Last meeting: TCU won 77-67 at Schollmaier Arena on Feb. 21, 2022

TCU at WVU hoops matchup preview

The Mountaineers (14-16, 3-14 Big 12) have reached a breaking point in their 2021-22 campaign, having dropped 14 of their last 15 games and solidifying their spot as the bottom seed in the Big 12 Tournament.

TCU (19-10, 8-9) enters the finale on some of its best form of its conference slate. The Horned Frogs have admittedly been up-and-down since the New Year, but have won three of their last five. With a win in Morgantown, they’d finish their league schedule at .500 and lock in as the No. 5 seed.

The Horned Frogs edged out the Mountaineers in Fort Worth in February with a massive showing on the glass and despite a big game on offense from Taz Sherman. WVU’s leading scorer went off for 23 points, but TCU grabbed 42 boards to WVU’s 24, taking away opportunities from the Mountaineers and adding 14 second chance points to their own total.

Sherman is one of the Mountaineers set to say goodbye to the Gold and Blue faithful after a roller-coaster senior season in Morgantown. He’s battled a bad ankle, COVID-19 and a concussion throughout his last campaign, but he still sits as the second-best scorer in the Big 12 at 18.1 points per game.