MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Ten All-Big 12 First Team honors led the way for the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams on the second night of competition at the Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, on Thursday night in Morgantown.

In the first individual events of this year’s conference meet, 13 different Mountaineers competed in A finals on night two, including 10 medals. In addition to the 10 first team accolades, 13 other Mountaineers notched All-Big 12 Second Team honors on Thursday.

“A very strong day for both teams. Our performance in prelims put us in a great spot for finals,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said. “Tonight, at finals we swam great. Our 500 free swimmers gave us the momentum we needed. Our 200 IMs were equally as good, followed by some great 50 free performances. With our relays finishing the night, we’ve put ourselves in a really good spot in the points race.”

Opening the night was WVU’s momentum in the 500 freestyle, starting with the women’s event where sophomore Abby Reardon (4:51.54) and freshman Emily Knorr (4:53.00) appeared in the A final, collecting fifth and sixth, respectively. Freshman Miranda Kirtley took first in the B final, with a personal best of 4:52.60, good for 9th overall.

For the men, a pair of sophomores competed in the A final, including William Mullen (4:27.61) and Brendan Williams (4:28.18), finishing seventh and eighth, respectively. Sophomore Roanoke Shirk swam in the B final, touching with a personal record of 4:26.79 to take first in the heat and 9th overall.

Fifth-year David Dixon paced West Virginia in the 200 individual medleys with a fifth-place finish, posting a personal best of 1:45.47, followed by senior Josh Harlan (1:48.37) in eighth, respectively. Three men appeared in the B final of the 200 IM, including freshman Reilly Keaney (third – 1:49.35), sophomore Joe Schaefer (fourth – 1:49.86) and Jonathan Bennett (sixth – 1:53.50).

On the women’s side, junior Jacqueline McCutchan represented the Mountaineers in the B final, finishing third in the heat and 11th overall, with a time of 2:02.38. Additionally, sophomore Shelby Gerving competed in the C final, touching in 2:08.15.

Two more podium finishes came in the women’s 50 free, led by fifth-year Ana Zortea (sixth – 23.14) and junior Harna Minezawa (seventh – 23.40). Junior Ginger Hansen represented WVU in the B final (seventh – 23.66), while sophomore Kate Beckish competed in the C final (seventh – 23.96).

Next up in the men’s 50 free B finals, freshmen Connor McBeth (20.13) and Braden Osborn (20.19) paced the way for the men sprinters, notching a first and second-place finish. Senior Fausto Huerta (20.88) and sophomore Justin Heimes (21.18) followed in seventh and eighth, respectively.

In the diving well, junior Marian Tiemeier represented the women in the 1-meter springboard finals, placing eighth overall with a finals score of 259.00. Additionally, two Mountaineer divers competed in the 1-meter consolation final. Senior Camille Burt, finished fifth with a score of 266.55, while freshman Sarah Krusinski finished seventh (244.15), respectively.

“Our women fought a good fight today, entering into the women’s first day of dives,” diving coach Karla Helder said. “They were able to pull through and place in finals. Tiemeier in placed finals, and in consolations we had Burt and Krusinski. This is a good way to build into tomorrow, which is all of their stronger events.”

Thursday’s action concluded with the 400 medley relay competitions. For the women, Zortea, junior Tatum Peyerl, Minezawa and McCutchan combined to place fifth with a time of 3:41.38. The men’s team’s bronze medal came next, as Heimes, Huerta, Dixon and senior Max Gustafson touched the wall in 3:11.88.

West Virginia continues Big 12 Championship action on Friday, Feb. 25, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park. Prelims are set to begin at 10 a.m. ET, while finals will commence at 6 p.m. ET. Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will provide coverage of the finals session.