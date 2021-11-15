Texas RB Bijan Robinson to miss game vs. WVU

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) carries the the ball as a host of TCU defenders close in during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Star running back is injured, will sit out remainder of season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — When Texas battles WVU this Saturday, the Longhorns will be without their star running back.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian announced Monday that running back Bijan Robinson will miss the rest of the season with a dislocated elbow, which he sustained last weekend in a loss against Kansas.

Roger Wallace of Nexstar affiliate KXAN reported the news Monday afternoon during Sarkisian’s press conference:

Sark:Bijan Robinson and Josh Thompson both out rest of season with injuries. @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/6BLTmZqUyn — Roger Wallace (@rwallacekxan) November 15, 2021

Robinson’s 112.7 rushing yards per game rank third in the Big 12, trailing only Baylor’s Abram Smith (120.3 ypg) and Iowa State’s Breece Hall (117.2 ypg). He also averages 5.8 yards per carry and is responsible for 11 rushing touchdowns.

Robinson has appeared in all 10 games for Texas, which is 4-6 overall entering Saturday’s clash with WVU.

Fifth-year defensive back Josh Thompson will also miss the final two games of the season for the Longhorns.

West Virginia will entertain Texas Saturday at noon on ESPN2. Both teams must win their final two games to become bowl eligible.