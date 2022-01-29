The Bob Huggins Show: Ep. 4

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
13°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
National News
International News
Covering Washington
COVID-19
Video Center
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
‘Wizard Weekend’ kicks off Saturday in Fayetteville
Top Stories
Seasonal Affective Disorder giving folks winter blues
UPDATE: Travelodge murder trial continues with emotional witness testimony
Video
The old Grant Street Bridge is finally down
Couple faces drug charges in McDowell County after deputies find different types of drugs in car
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Winter Weather Desk
Top Stories
Bitter Saturday on Tap
Video
Top Stories
Bitter Cold and Snow This Evening
Video
Snow on the way Friday, brutal cold Saturday
Video
Not As Cold Tonight. Snow Tomorrow
Video
Milder Weather Makes a Brief Return Thursday, Snow for Friday
Video
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Fan Of The Day
Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
Sports
China 2022
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
49ers-Rams rivalry leads to NFC title game matchup
Top Stories
Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women’s title
Top Stories
Rams’ Donald: ‘Only thing I am lacking is being a champion.’
Flag Football seeks spot in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Paul, Booker help NBA-best Suns roll to 9th straight win
Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114
The Big Game
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Lottery Numbers
Remarkable Women
Spirit of Excellence
Veterans Voices
WV Vaccine Lottery
2021 Founder’s Day of Caring
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Crime In The Coalfields
Entertainment
YouTalk+
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
The Bob Huggins Show: Ep. 4
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Jan 29, 2022 / 11:53 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 29, 2022 / 11:53 AM EST
Close
You have been added to WVNS 59News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WVNS 59News Alerts
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Gov. Justice: ‘Babydog tells Bette Midler kiss her hiney’
Video
Child tax credit causing confusion for taxpayers
Video
West Virginia ranked among worst states to raise a family
Bitter Saturday on Tap
Video
Charleston bakery creates ‘Babydog says…Kiss my hiney!’ cookies
Video
Need a bite to eat? Some businesses will keep their doors open during the winter storm
Heidi Moore
How local police officers use training exercises to prepare for worst case scenarios
Video
Sign ups open for YMCA Youth Soccer
10-Day Forecast
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated