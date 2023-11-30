From joining the team, to breaking the starting five, everything is moving fast for Ofri Naveh

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Da’Sean Butler thinks back to the Zoom call that set Ofri Naveh on his course for West Virginia.

There was certainly a language barrier. A lot of “yes, sir” and “no, sir,” highlighted the digital conversation, but there was something about this Aw-free, no, OH-free kid from Israel.

“If I know anything about our people over in Israel,” Butler said. “Those guys, they work hard.”

Butler — a WVU legend-turned-assistant coach — spent the final two years of his professional career playing in Israel, one of which was under two-time Israeli League champion head coach Oded Kattash. The two won the 2019 Israeli State Cup with Hapoel Jerusalem, and Butler calls Kattash one of the best basketball minds he’s ever encountered.

“Without a doubt,” he said.

So when he learned Kattash was lined up to coach Naveh, his interest was piqued.

The two kept in touch, and eventually WVU interim head coach Josh Eilert’s newest assistant caught wind of the 6-foot-6 U18 prospect on the Israeli national team. The Mountaineers’ roster, at the time, was going through more turnover than a pastry factory in the wake of Bob Huggins’ resignation which, in turn, reopened the transfer portal for his players.

Some stayed. A fair amount left, too. WVU needed bodies badly.

Two days after his initial Zoom call with Naveh, Butler was on the scene in Serbia to check out Israel in July’s FIBA U18 European Championship Play. He caught a glimpse of Naveh’s seven-game stretch in which the 18-year-old averaged double-figures with over seven rebounds per game.

He was sold.

“It was a no-brainer,” he said. “He had a very savvy basketball IQ. He knows the game. He knows how to play. He reads the floor very well.”

Eilert never got to see Naveh in-person before his commitment.

“You kind of had to take a leap of faith with some guys,” he said. “And I really didn’t think with his size when he came in [that] he’d be as effective as he is, but he’s so active, and he’s got such a high IQ, basketball-wise, that he can make up for a lot of mistakes.”

The preseason expectations for Naveh were minimal: provide depth on the wing while continuing to develop into a starting-caliber player for 2024-and-beyond. After multiple disappointing eligibility rulings for WVU players, a suspension to the team’s point guard and a medical scare surrounding its starting power forward in the preseason, Naveh was needed to haul significant minutes on a nightly basis.

By game No. 3 against Jacksonville State, he was in the starting five.

“I’m thinking coming here and playing five minutes [per game] is a blessing, to [now] being a starter,” Naveh said. “But I think it’s all about the character of the people. If you get an opportunity, you’re going to have to take it and hope things continue to go well.”

“I know I can count on Ofri. I’ve talked about it several different times. He really does have a high basketball IQ, especially for a freshman. [It is] one of the highest I’ve seen come through here as a freshman. Once his body continues to develop, he’s going to be a very special player. He’s already a special player.” Interim HC Josh Eilert on F Ofri Naveh

Naveh’s journey to the United States is multi-faceted on a personal level. The decision to continue his career through American collegiate ball was fairly risky given that he was on-track to play professionally in Israel — one of the best countries outside of the United States for basketball — this year.

At the same time, terror struck back in his home country just as he settled into his new life in West Virginia.

Islamic political and military group Hamas captured roughly 240 hostages in an Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel that ignited a war in the Middle East. According to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza, more than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed since the war began. About 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, mostly during the initial incursion by Hamas.

“I check with him every day and make sure he’s in a good mental head space,” Eilert said. “It is a lot for him. His family’s safe. He’s got one older sister that is with the family, but they’re in northern Israel, so it’s not quite as intense in northern Israel. But yeah, it’s just one of those challenges.”

Naveh also didn’t speak English regularly before coming to the United States. Sure, he learned a lot of it in school, but nothing compares to completely immersing himself in a foreign culture. All the while, the heavy thoughts surrounding the health and safety of his family loomed large.

Nobody would blame him if he felt isolated.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “But I try to do what I can from here to help my family and my friends, and even people in Israel, but basketball for me is like a runaway. It’s not really making it hard to concentrate. It’s giving me a break from that.”

The WVU program put an emphasis on welcoming Naveh — this year’s lone true freshman on the roster — long before the conflict in Israel escalated. Weeks before the Oct. 7 attack, Naveh’s father, Emanuel, spent a week with the team to help acclimate his son into a new and unfamiliar environment. The players loved him too, so when the team took a paintballing excursion for team-bonding purposes, he tagged along.

“All my teammates, my coaches, my family, even my friends from back home, they are all helping me to make new connections,” Naveh said. “At first I didn’t think that [because] there were new guys over here, they would help me a lot, [but] everybody [has] taken care of me, especially [with] what is happening with Israel right now. They all take care of me. I’m really grateful that it’s going my way. I hope it continues like that.”

The love also extends into the WVU community. Next time you’re at the WVU Coliseum for a men’s hoops game, look toward the Mountaineer Maniacs to see a student waiving a large Israeli flag in the direction of Naveh.

On the court, the 18-year-old is experiencing a wide range of highs-and-lows. He’s currently averaging 26.3 minutes, 4.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game through six contests. He made multiple field goals for the first time this season in Sunday’s win over Bellarmine, including a key three-pointer late in the second half to extend the Mountaineers’ slim lead.

He’s also getting a strong handle on the English language, too. The progress is encouraging, but his head coach has also set a high ceiling.

“As long as he has that growth mindset and continues to get better, he might be one of the best to ever play here as we move forward,” Eilert said.

“That’s a big thing to say, but that’s how much I believe in him.”