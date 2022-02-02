The King of Westchester: McBride enjoys another career outing in G League

Another showing with the Westchester Knicks, another career-high night for Deuce McBride.

After being assigned to Westchester Tuesday morning, the former Mountaineer led his team to a 117-107 win over Delaware that night.

In 39 minutes of action, McBride tied his career-best with 39 points. He reached a new career-high in two additional categories: three-pointers made (7) and rebounds (9). He attempted 11 triples, made 12-of-22 shots from the field and 6-of-8 from the charity stripe. He also had 10 assists. Most of his production came in the second half as he had 11 points, a trio of triples and six assists at the break.

McBride has played in three regular-season games with Westchester so far, seven games total counting the Winter Showcase. Through the regular season, he’s seen a new career-high in at least one category in every contest.

He first hit 39 points back on Jan. 11 to go along with eight boards, five steals and five triples made. He followed that up with 16 assists on January 19 before Tuesday’s performance.

Through the trio of games, McBride is averaging 40.2 minutes, 31.7 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists per game. He’s also shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 53.6 percent from beyond the arc.

New York recalled McBride after Westchester’s win Tuesday night. The Knicks host the Grizzlies tonight at 7:30 p.m.