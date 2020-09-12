The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 1

The Gold and Blue Nation team is kicking off year two of the Neal Brown era with the season premiere of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers leading up to kickoff against Eastern Kentucky University at Noon ET, on FS1.

In the first Coaches Corner, Tony and Coach Brown talk preparation for EKU, while working through a global pandemic. Coach Brown feels confident in his team to play the Colonels. Brown also discusses practicing tackling while following COVID-19 protocols, how the team will play with no fans in attendance and his expectations in the run game. All this and more in the first of two Coaches Corner, sponsored by Encova Insurance:

Last week Neal Brown announced Jarret Doege won the job as starting quarterback for the Mountaineer. Nick and Anjelica will discuss Doege’s performance last season, and Doege being the “spar” that helped the Mountaineer offense late in the 2019 season. Hear from Doege himself and Nick and Anjelica’s thoughts in the ‘Eer to ‘Eer segment, sponsored by Beltone:

While Scott Nolte won’t be sitting at the desk in the Mountaineer GameDay studio this season, he will still be giving his keys to a WVU victory. Hear Nolte’s keys to how the Mountaineers can succeed over Eastern Kentucky University in this week’s keys to the game, sponsored by Astorg Motors of Charleston:

Last week Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley gave his breakdown on the Mountaineer offense, this week he is taking a look at the other side of the ball. In this week’s Wolf’s Den, Wolfman will take and look at Darius and Dante Stills and some of their biggest hits from last season:

The WVU brother duo Darius and Dante Stills have left some of the hardest hits against opposing offensive players in WVU history. The Gold and Blue Nation team asked the Fairmont natives some hard-hitting questions of their own. From who has better style to their favorite tailgate food, find out what these brother had to answer:

WVU Associate Athletic Director of Facilities and Operations April Messerly joins the program to talk about what game days at Milan Puskar Stadium will look like for the home opener against EKU. Messerly will talk about what into the decision of fan being prohibited for the Sept. 12 matchup, and the protocols in place for essential personnel, player and coaches families who will be attending the game:

WVU Athletics announced last month the formation of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee for student-athletes. Last month, the committee held a march across Morgantown to voice their desire for change within the community and the country, and the Gold and Blue Nation team was on location covering the event. Hear from the DEI chair, Tangela Cheatham and various student-athletes from the event:

In the second Encova Insurance Coaches Corner, Coach Brown discusses his family ties to Eastern Kentucky University, and his personal connection to football in Kentucky being a Kentucky native. Coach Brown and Tony will also discuss the adjustments EKU will make from week one going into week two, and Jarret Doege being named the starting quarterback for the Mountaineers and how he earned it from last season going into fall camp: