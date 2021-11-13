The Neal Brown Show: Ep. 12

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) --It is the season of giving, and there is a place right in our own backyard that needs your help.

The Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center is looking for items, but they aren't the items you would think of right away. The housing center is still adjusting to the Covid-19 pandemic, and right now they are looking for paper product donations. Michael Horn, the Director of Homeless Services, said thanks to donations from people in the community, they do not need jackets or blankets right now.