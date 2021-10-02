The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 6

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
National News
Covering Washington
U.S. & World News
COVID-19
Video Center
Top Stories
INSIDE THE SPORTSZONE: Jam-packed week 6 of High School Football
Video
Top Stories
FAFSA applications for 2022-2023 are now open
Beckley trick-or-treat to take place October 30th
‘It was always a dream,’ local woman opens up coffee shop in uptown Beckley
Video
Notoriously Morbid moves to Bypass Plaza
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Top Stories
Looking good for today, rain returns Sunday.
Video
Top Stories
September 2021: A look back at last month’s weather
Still cool Friday night, but great for high school football.
Video
Quiet for Friday and Saturday, Unsettled Again by Sunday
Video
Chilly Thursday Night. Nice on Friday
Video
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Breast Cancer Awareness Gift Card Giveaway
Fan of The Day
Pro Football Challenge
Spooky Spirit Showcase
Contest Winners
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
NASCAR charges into Talladega for unpredictable playoff race
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Yanks, Sox, Jays and Mariners in tight WC chase
Top Stories
Trea Turner slam, solo HR; Kershaw hurt, Dodgers beat Brews
Angels deliver blow to Mariners’ playoff hopes with 2-1 win
Tyler Allgeier, No. 13 BYU run past Utah State 34-20
No. 5 Iowa forces 7 turnovers in 51-14 rout of Maryland
Destination WV
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Breast Cancer Stories of Strength
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Lottery Numbers
Spirit of Excellence
WV Vaccine Lottery
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Entertainment
Newsfeed Now
YouTalk+
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 6
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Oct 2, 2021 / 10:03 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 2, 2021 / 10:03 AM EDT
Close
You have been added to WVNS 59News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WVNS 59News Alerts
Sign Up
More on the Mountaineers
The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 6
Video
West Virginia aims for bounce-back win as they host Texas Tech
Looking back on the memorable career of Darryl Talley
No. 3 WVU rifle opens season against two top-10 teams
Brewster, Tekesky named Senior CLASS Candidates
Keys to the Game: Mountaineers need second half points
WVU women’s soccer match vs. Oklahoma moved to Saturday
Shane Lyons, Gerad Parker and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show
No. 3 WVU men’s soccer opens MAC slate with scoreless draw vs. Akron
Video
No. 13 West Virginia women’s soccer hosts Oklahoma to continue Big 12 slate
More Gold and Blue Nation
Trending Stories
‘It was always a dream,’ local woman opens up coffee shop in uptown Beckley
Video
Winter 2021/22 Outlook: NOAA Climate Prediction Center update released
INSIDE THE SPORTSZONE: Jam-packed week 6 of High School Football
Video
No stars and stripes? Reimagined US flag sparks outrage
StormTracker 59
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
TikTok trend causing trouble for local school district
Video
Local pharmacist advises against taking medications before and after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Video
USPS service slowdown starts Friday. Here’s what to expect
Mount Hope woman sentenced to prison for burglary
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated