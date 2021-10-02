The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 6

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)-- FAFSA applications opened Friday, October 1, 2021 for the 2022-2023 school year. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid is the main avenue students take for financial aid in higher education. We spoke with financial aid directors about the importance of submitting your student’s applications as early as possible.

"It opens up October 1st every year, so it's pretty much the same process, same deadlines," Concord University Director of Financial Aid, Tammy Brown explained.